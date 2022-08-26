Gascón defends himself in 1-on-1 interview

(NewsNation) — Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón is still facing criticism from people who say his policies have allowed criminals to be freed from jail too easily, just weeks after he avoided a recall attempt in LA County.

He told Nexstar’s KTLA he did not view the recall effort as a sign he needs to change his policies, despite a majority of his prosecutors supporting the recall bid. He insists the voters have shown they support his policies and continue to do so.

Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio was recently killed in Los Angeles while off duty in the parking lot of a gym. One of the suspects arrested and charged with murder was a criminal out of jail on probation. This sparked more backlash against Gascón.

“A very experienced prosecutor looked at this case and he charged the case accordingly, in consultation with the victims,” Gascón said. “It later became known that he had a prior strike that was not in the system. But that is not the fault of the filing deputy.”

Gascón said he would run for office again if he had to decide today.

“I am very committed to two terms,” he said.

View the full interview in the video above.