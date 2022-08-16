LA prosecutor recall effort fails to make the ballot

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — An attempt to recall high-profile progressive Los Angeles County District George Gascón has failed, after organizers were unable to collect sufficient, valid petition signatures to place the proposal before voters, election officials said Monday.

In the nation’s most populous county that has seen rising crime rates, Gascón has been faulted for criminal justice reforms that critics said fueled lawlessness, which the top prosecutor disputed. This was the second attempt to qualify a recall election that could remove Gascón, after an initial attempt failed last year.

Recall organizers needed to gather nearly 570,000 valid petition signatures to schedule an election. But county officials found only about 520,000 were valid, well below the threshold, after disqualifying nearly 200,000 signatures turned in.

In a statement, the campaign to recall Gascón called the results disappointing and said valid signatures from over 500,000 residents represented “a wholesale rejection of Gascon’s dangerous polices.”

The recall committee said it would review rejected signatures and the verification process and “seek to ensure no voter was disenfranchised.”

“The citizens of Los Angeles cannot afford another two years of Gascón unleashing havoc on their streets,” the statement said.

The failed attempt comes after San Francisco voters in June recalled another prominent California criminal justice reformer, District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Gascón, a former San Francisco police chief who then became DA in that city, won office in Los Angeles in November 2020 as part of a wave of progressive prosecutors elected nationwide.

He ran on a criminal justice reform platform after a summer of unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Los Angeles is a heavily Democratic city known for its progressive politics, but Gascón faced criticism from business leaders and prosecutors in his own office for policies that they saw as ineffective to stem rising crime. His moves to sharply restrict when prosecutors can try juveniles as adults or seek life sentences angered victims-rights groups.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.