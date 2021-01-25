Gov. Newsom to lift CA’s stay-at-home order Monday: source

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to lift the statewide stay-at-home order on Monday, California Capitol Correspondent Ashley Zavala says.

All counties will reportedly go back to the tier system.

Zavala says most regions will return to the most-restrictive purple tier — allowing the reopening of outdoor dining and indoor salons.

JUST IN: Multiple sources tell me Governor Newsom will lift the stay at home order on all regions in California tomorrow.



The Governor’s office is likely basing this decision off of four-week ICU projections — which are not public.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is expected to hold a press briefing around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, according to the Golden Gate Restaurant Association.

The mayor is expected to address the San Francisco reopening plan, which is already believed o be following the state color code tiers.

There could be additional restrictions by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

A spokesperson from the California Department of Public Health sent out a statement Sunday. The spokesperson did not confirm the announcement, but said the state is seeing “promising signs” and officials will provide an update on Monday.

This after some regions in California reported a significant increase in ICU bed capacity.

As of Saturday, ICU capacity in the Bay Area jumped to 23.4% — a major increase from it’s 0.7% ICU capacity reported less than two weeks prior.

In other regions across the golden state, ICU capacity is at:

Bay Area: 23.4%

Northern California: 41.2%

Greater Sacramento: 11.9%

San Joqauin Valley: 1.3%

Southern California: 0%

California’s regional order requires a three week minimum shutdown when an area’s total ICU capacity falls below 15%.

So when the Bay Area and Northern California surpassed the needed 15% to ditch the order, many desperately waited for word from state officials — which never came.

The California Department of Public Health and Governor Newsom stopped providing daily regional ICU capacity percentages to the public.

Before Friday, it had been a week since California health leaders last provided specific ICU capacity percentages, the key data point Newsom’s administration has said would help determine which regions remain under his mandated stay at home order.

All week, the state would not provide the numbers, only writing in email updates vaguely saying three regions: the Bay Area, Southern California and San Joaquin Valley remain under the order, their four week ICU capacity projections do not meet criteria to exit.