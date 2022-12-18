36 treated for injuries after turbulence on Hawaii flight

(NewsNation) — At least 36 people were treated for injuries at an airport in Honolulu after a Hawaiian Airlines flight coming from Phoenix, Arizona, experienced severe turbulence about 30 minutes outside of Honolulu, NewsNation affiliate KHON reports.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and American Medical Response said they responded to a mass casualty emergency at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at around 11:06 a.m. Sunday.

According to reports, paramedics and EMTs treated 36 patients on the scene, and of those, 20 patients, ranging from adults to a 14-month-old, were transported to multiple hospitals for serious head injuries, loss of consciousness, cuts and bruises.

At least 11 people are in serious condition with nine listed in stable condition.

Hawaiian Airlines released the following statement about the injuries: “Hawaiian Airlines flight 35 from Phoenix to Honolulu today encountered severe turbulence shortly before arrival. The Airbus A330 aircraft carrying 278 passengers and 10 crewmembers landed safely in Honolulu about 10:50 a.m. Several passengers and crewmembers were treated for minor injuries at the airport. Thirteen passengers and three crewmembers were transported to area hospitals for further care. The airline is supporting all affected passengers and employees and will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

The incident comes as the National Weather Service says a strong cold front is impacting Hawaii on Sunday with damaging winds, heavy rain, severe thunderstorms and flooding in parts of the state.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here.