Hawaii man survives lightning strike, then beats COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON) — A Hawaii man beat the odds— surviving a lightning strike and then hospitalization due to COVID-19.

Aumauinuuese Puni was struck by lightning while standing on a rooftop in April 2020. He was on the roof of a building in Waikiki where he worked and doing a Facebook Live about the view of Diamond Head during some rainy weather.

At the start of his livestream, he briefly mentions the possibility of being struck by lightning while standing out in the open. Shortly after, Puni found himself in that exact situation when lightning struck his body causing him to drop his phone.

He said he felt the impact for about 15 minutes and his sneakers were scorched.

Lightning survivor Aumauinuuese Puni’s sneaker damaged on the night of the lightning strike, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 2020 (Aumauinuuese Puni)

In January, a family member’s co-worker was exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in the entire family contracting the virus.

As a result, the 51-year-old tested positive on Jan. 9 and within weeks found himself in the hospital battling COVID-19 complications.

After several days, Puni was released from the hospital. He urges everyone to do their part to stay safe and healthy.