Hawaii replaces last coal plant with battery

(NewsNation) — Hawaii has replaced its last coal plant with “the most advanced” grid-scale battery in the world.

The project will help the state’s electric power transition from coal and oil to solar and wind.

Plus Power’s Kapolei battery is located on the southwest side of Oahu, near Honolulu, and it uses 158 Tesla Megapack 2 XL lithium iron phosphate batteries.

“This is a landmark milestone in the transition to clean energy,” said Brandon Keefe, Plus Power’s executive chairman.

“It’s the first time a battery has been used by a major utility to balance the grid: providing fast frequency response, synthetic inertia, and black start. This project is a postcard from the future — batteries will soon be providing these services, at scale, on the mainland,” Keefe added.