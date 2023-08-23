Up to 1,100 unaccounted for after Maui fire

  • Families are being asked to submit DNA to help identify victims
  • The death toll from the fires stands at 115
  • Authorities say it could take months, even years, to identify some victims

Hawaii Wildfires

