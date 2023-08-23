Skip to content
Up to 1,100 unaccounted for after Maui fire
Families are being asked to submit DNA to help identify victims
The death toll from the fires stands at 115
Authorities say it could take months, even years, to identify some victims
Sean Noone
Updated:
Aug 23, 2023 / 01:13 PM CDT
