Biden to visit Maui soon, faces criticism for wildfires response

(NewsNation) — Amid emergency operations, President Joe Biden is facing mounting criticism for his handling of the devastating wildfires in Hawaii.

Biden encountered resistance, including criticism from former President Donald Trump, who raised concerns after Biden replied “no comment” to a question on the deaths while departing Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, over the weekend.

“Crooked Joe Biden, the most incompetent president in the history of our country, with a laugh and a smile said he had no comment on the death and tragedy. To say no comment is oftentimes fine, but to the smiling especially, such a tragedy as this is absolutely horrible and unacceptable,” Trump said in a video addressing the tragedy in Maui.

While the president has not extensively addressed the situation, he discussed his team’s response during a visit to Wisconsin Tuesday.

“My wife and I are going to travel to Hawaii as soon as we can; that’s what I’ve been talking to the governor about. I don’t want to get in the way,” Biden said. “I’ve been to too many disaster areas. But I want to go and make sure they have everything they need. Want to make sure we don’t disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts.”

The recent statement marks some of the most extensive comments made by Biden regarding the wildfires that struck more than a week ago.

Maui endured the deadliest wildfires in a century in the U.S., prompting Biden to offer federal assistance, assuring that Hawaii will receive all necessary support for the duration needed.

Biden highlighted the deployment of 500 federal personnel to the region, along with FEMA’s approval of thousands of meals, water, and blankets and the deployment of more than 190 search and rescue teams.

FEMA is establishing a recovery center for survivors to consult with specialists while low-interest disaster loans will assist those affected.