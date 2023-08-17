Developers trying to buy Hawaiian real estate amid fire recovery

(NewsNation) — Hawaii fire victims say real estate investors are trying to capitalize on the crisis, contacting homeowners and offering to buy their land while 1,000s of people remain unaccounted for.

Real estate developer Uri Man called the practice “disgusting,” likening it to kicking Hawaii natives while they’re down.

“Can you imagine people who lost their homes…there are still bodies being pulled out of these homes,” he said. “There are still bodies being pulled out of water outside of Maui, and you suddenly get a call or a message on Facebook: ‘We want to buy your property.’”

Hawaii has the most expensive cost of living of any state in the United States, and people already were struggling to find affordable housing, Man said.

“This storm that just came in it kind of supercharged the problem because it wiped out over 2,000 housing units, and these people have nowhere to go,” Man said.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced plans to stop people from trying to “steal” land.