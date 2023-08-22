Dogs from Maui available to adopt in Bay Area

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Several dogs from Hawaii are now in the Bay Area and up for adoption. They are at different humane societies to make room at the Maui Humane Society as they take in animals impacted by the devastating wildfires that burned two weeks ago.

Dogs are coming in from Maui on a private jet that was donated to transport the animals. Volunteers from the Marin Humane Society are happy to carry the crates back to their Novato facility.

Lisa Bloch from Marin Humane says the dogs were not owned animals but were at the Maui Humane Society waiting for adoption. Their flight to Marin will allow volunteers in Maui to take in more animals that have been left without a home because of the deadly wildfire.

“It’s a tremendous effort to take care of animals in a disaster zone and you an imagine on an island to, getting more people to help,” said Bloch, a spokesperson for Marin Humane.

There were two puppies in the group of dogs getting a lot of love and medical attention and having a sleepy Monday as they recovered from their spay and neuter operations.

“We just want them to sleep off the anesthesia,” said Bloch.

The other 10 dogs ranged in age from one to two years. There was one smaller mix and others having more of a hound look.

Dogs from Maui are also up for adoption at the Tri-City Animal Shelter, Berkeley Humane, Animal Rescue Foundation in Walnut Creek, East Bay SPCA and the Alameda Animal Shelter.

Bloch says the group was able to help thanks in large part to those who foster dogs.

“A lot of the animals waiting for adoption are in foster homes, which is great because that frees up space at a shelter,” she said.

While back in Hawaii, the death toll rises and the search continues through rubble and ash.

“There are still a lot of animal organizations that have not been able to go into the burn area, so they don’t know what animals are still out there and they are still trying to reconnect people with their pets,” Bloch said.

It’s why Marin Human has pledged to donate all the money made from adoption fees back to the Maui Humane Society.