FEMA serves ‘supporting role’ in Maui response, spokesman says

(NewsNation) — While the federal government is assuring everything is being done to help the people of Maui after devastating wildfires, some residents say help is coming too slowly.

So, what is FEMA doing to meet the needs of the thousands of people left homeless?

John Mills, external affairs officer with the FEMA Incident Management Assistance Team, said the agency is in a “supporting role” along with other local and state agencies, who are in charge of operating shelters and distributing the aid.

“FEMA is helping to make sure the shelters don’t run out of food, water … and other essential supplies,” Mills said Wednesday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on Wednesday acknowledged the criticism that federal helps was coming in too slowly, but she insisted the agency has staff members inside shelters helping people apply for assistance.

She also said the agency will will prop up disaster recovery centers so people can get information about how to get help. The first recovery center opened Wednesday.

“There’s also people that are staying with family and friends, staying with residents in other parts of the island, and that’s why our teams will continue to go out into the communities to make sure everybody that needs assistance can get assistance.”

Criswell said she would accompany President Joe Biden on Monday when he visits Maui to survey the damage and “bring hope.”

To date, the agency said it has approved more than 1,300 requests for disaster relief payments, totaling more than $2.3 million.

“Money is being sent directly to them to help them jump-start their recovery,” Mills said.

He characterized the response as a team effort that involves multiple federal, state and local agencies all working in coordination to aid residents. The U.S. Coast Guard and Environmental Protection Agency are also on-site.

“There’s the whole community responding here, so it’s not just FEMA; FEMA is just part of a very large team. We have more than 1,600 federal responders on the ground right now,” he said.

A total of 106 deaths have been confirmed as crews continue to search the rubble for more bodies. Mills said FEMA will be doubling the number of cadaver dogs, from 20 to 40.

“The reason for that is it’s not just a search in houses, but it’s also a search in buildings and other locations that people sought shelter in, so you have to search all of these different areas, not just destroyed homes and destroyed buildings, but anywhere you might find someone’s remains,” Mills said.

The dogs also need to rest frequently because of the terrain and heat.

Search and recovery crews using cadaver dogs had scoured approximately 30% of the burn area by Tuesday, officials said. Searchers combing through the ashes found some of Lahaina’s most vulnerable residents, including children, among the victims. Gov. Josh Green said this week teams found a family of four killed in a charred car, and the remains of seven family members inside a burned down house.

“Our priority is helping locate the remains of those who lost their lives, while at the same time doing everything we can to help survivors,” Mills said. “This is an incredibly somber and respectful process that FEMA’s urban search and rescue teams are going through.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.