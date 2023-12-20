First pair of Lahaina’s displaced pets find furever homes

Lahaina displaced cats George and Weezy find their forever home with help from Maui Humane Society’s “Operation Fire Cat Placement” program. COURTESY: Maui Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first pair of community cats that survived the Lahaina wildfires have been adopted.

A Maui Humane Society volunteer and supporter is the first adopter for the shelter’s “Operation Fire Cat Placement” program.

A custom enclosure was built on her property for cats George and Weezy who are adjusting well to their new home.

“They’re bonded very well, they’re adjusting well. So we’re gonna be following up with her again in another week or two, just to see how everything’s going and making sure everybody’s doing well. But so far, we’re so excited. They’re doing so well,” said Emily Drose, MHS Operation Fire Cat Specialist.

The program places community cats in pairs in outdoor adaptive housing.

A temporary enclosure and all necessary supplies are provided for the adopter, free of charge.

After a 4-week acclimation period, the cats will then be released.

All cats have been examined by shelter veterinarians, and are spayed or neutered, ear tipped, vaccinated and microchipped.