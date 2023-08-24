Hawaii attorney general says no limits on fire investigation

HONOLULU (KHON) — The state Attorney General’s office tells Always Investigating nothing is off limits in her fire inquiry. The AG is now calling what was first termed a “review” an “investigation,” this after Gov. Josh Green said last week: “It’s not a criminal investigation in anyway.”

That concerned state lawmakers like Rep. Kanani Souza, R-Kapolei, a Judiciary Committee member who sent concerns to the AG’s office in writing.

“I ended up writing a letter to the attorney general seeking clarification as to whether this was actually an investigation and the scope and details of possibly where the investigation in her opinion would lead,” Souza said.

Multiple former AGs including one who went on to be the U.S. Attorney for Hawaii told KHON there’s a mandate for top law enforcement officials to probe independently without boundaries.

“I think that’s very important, and after seeing that, it affirmed my thoughts on what I had thought all along, that this should be called an investigation,” Souza said.

Today the AG’s office told NewsNation affiliate KHON it is an investigation.

“The Attorney General is conducting an investigation under her powers as the chief legal officer of the state because the Attorney General believes that it is in the public interest,” a statement from the Department of the Attorney General said. “We are not applying any labels to the investigation – the investigation is intended to be comprehensive and without limits as to scope or subject matter. No one has instructed the Department of the Attorney General to leave anything off limits – everything remains on the table, and we will go where the facts lead.”

KHON asked the governor’s office if he wished to clarify or affirm what we said about the review’s intent last week.

“On Aug. 10, I ordered Attorney General (Anne) Lopez to conduct a comprehensive review of the government response to wildfires on Maui,” Green said in a statement. “Everything will be carefully considered and assessed as part of this thorough review process, and it will be done without bias or obstruction of any kind. This is good governance, and it is what the people of Hawaii, and especially on Maui, deserve.”

AG investigations into past disasters in Hawaii such as the deadly burst of Ka Loko reservoir led to criminal charges. After the deadly Camp Fire wiped out the town of Paradise, Calif., in 2018, utility PG&E pled guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter.