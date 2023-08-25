Hawaii fires survivors urged to submit DNA to help victims

(NewsNation) — In the aftermath of the wildfire that swept through Lahaina, Hawaii, officials are urging residents to submit DNA samples in the hope that this can aid in identifying those who died in the fire.

Some 1,000 to 1,100 names remain on the FBI’s tentative, unconfirmed list of people unaccounted for after wildfires destroyed the historic seaside community of Lahaina on Maui. But the family assistance center so far has collected DNA from just 104 families, said Julie French, who is helping lead efforts to identify remains by DNA analysis.

Maui Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Martin, who is running the center, said that the number of family members coming in to provide DNA samples is “a lot lower” than in other major disasters around the country, though it wasn’t immediately clear why.

“There’s a lack of trust,” said Alice Lee, chairman of the Maui City Council. “People are distrustful of government and of the process, but they have to realize that this, this is their means of closure. This is our means of identifying people before the area is cleared. So if they don’t make a decision soon, they won’t have this opportunity later on.”

Lee is among officials seeking to reassure people that any samples would be used only to help identify fire victims and would not be entered into any law enforcement databases or used for any other purpose.

Officials have said people will not be asked about their immigration status or citizenship.

Compounding the collection problems are scams that have popped up, county officials said Wednesday. The family assistance center received reports about people receiving calls from individuals or organizations claiming to be with “DNA Services,” the county said in a statement. The center’s staff members are not calling community members to request DNA samples, it said.

Two weeks after the flames tore through Lahaina, officials are facing huge challenges to determine how many people who remain unaccounted for perished and how many made it to safety but haven’t checked in.

Something similar happened after a wildfire in 2018 that killed 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise, California. Authorities in Butte County, home to Paradise, ultimately published a list of the missing in the local newspaper, a decision that helped identify scores of people who had made it out alive but were listed as missing. Within a month, the list dropped from 1,300 names to only a dozen.

Hawaii officials have expressed concern that by releasing a list of the missing, they would also be identifying some people who have died.

There have been 115 confirmed dead, according to Maui police. All single-story, residential properties in the disaster area had been searched, and teams were transitioning to searching multi-story residential and commercial properties, Maui County officials said in an update late Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.