Hawaii governor to give update on Maui’s wildfire recovery

(NewsNation) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green will provide an update Friday on Maui’s recovery four months after the devastating wildfires that killed nearly 100 people.

Green has previously said that thousands of homes were destroyed, and only a few houses survived, in the fires that started spreading Aug. 8.

Earlier this week, Lahaina, a historic town on the Hawaiian island, started reopening to residents and business owners holding day passes — an important emotional milestone for victims of the Aug. 8 fire, the Associated Press reports.

However, the news outlet notes that there’s much work that still has to be done to safely clear properties of burned debris and rebuild. Authorities are telling people to wear protective gear when entering scorched lots.

Reopened areas in Lahaina include the public library, an elementary school, popular restaurants and Banyan Tree Park. A 150-year-old tree in the park burned in the fire, but is now sprouting new leaves.

Cleanup in Lahaina is still in its early stages. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been removing batteries, propane tanks, pesticides and other hazards from the town, allowing some residents and business owners to visit their properties after the agency finished clearing the lots.

Remaining debris will be hauled away by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and taken to a landfill after it gets permission from property owners. Some Maui residents are skeptical about this plan, according to the AP, as the landfill is just 400 yards from the coast.

Although tourists have started returning, Lahaina families said they aren’t emotionally ready, NewsNation’s Nancy Loo reports. Lahaina Strong organizer Pa’ele Kiakona told Loo that the people of the island are still hurting. Some Lahaina natives live in tents and rely on food donations, just steps away from where tourists take their vacations. Others who have found temporary housing are unsure how much longer they will have it.

“We have some here that have quit their jobs because for you to have to go and cater to somebody, and being in the situation that we’re in, I mean, you have to go cater to someone staying comfortable in a hotel,” Kiakona said. “It’s a lot.”

Green has defended the decision to fully reopen because of economic losses and a history of Hawaiian resilience, though he urges visitors to be sensitive and considerate.

NewsNation correspondent Nancy Loo and The Associated Press contributed to this report.