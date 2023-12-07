After Lahaina fire, permanent housing a struggle to find

MAUI, Hawaii (NewsNation) — It’s been months of anxiety and uncertainty for thousands of Lahaina families after the Aug. 8 wildfire killed nearly 100 people and caused billions of dollars in damage.

Those who lost loved ones, and their homes, are unsure how much longer they’ll have temporary housing. Some even say they feel like refugees in their hometown.

“When all your options are kind of gone … My mom lost her home, my sister lost her home, my other sister lost her home, my brother lives with his four kids in Kailua-Kona, it’s not an option for us to go and live with them,” said Kamalani Kaholokula, who lost her home in the fire.

Kaholokula and her 2-year-old daughter have moved five times between different hotels since August.

They’ve now been given notice to clear out of their current one before the new year.

“I have to think about moving again. It’s hard to get comfortable when you know you have to move,” said Kaholokula. “It’s a lot to try to let (her daughter) live a normal life when everything’s kind of … not.”

The fire destroyed more than 2,700 structures in Maui — the vast majority of those were in the heart of Lahaina. Months later, the town remains closed and is still an enormous scene of devastation.

Some Hawaiian flags are now displayed upside down, a signal of distress, as people grieve the lives lost, and struggle over long-term housing.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is working to help locals as more are expected to be checking out of hotels soon.

“What FEMA is doing now is we’re really focused on the vacation rental market. And we’re starting to directly lease from those vacation owners. The hard thing is trying to get them to make those available,” said FEMA regional administrator Bob Fenton.

Shaun Bugesaribay also lost his home and is among the 6,700 locals in temporary housing. He’s frustrated by slow progress in the fire zone.

“There are thoughts of how I’m going to rebuild, but right now my thought is how am I gonna live tomorrow?” wondered Bugesaribay.

Kaholokula fears Lahaina will be shortchanged in federal funding due to recent fighting in Gaza and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“I understand that’s how you create allies and whatnot — whatever the case is. But we’re your people,” said Kaholokula.

Some locals say the recent full reopening of the tourism industry is too soon and that it’s difficult to cater to others during a time when they’re still recovering.

Tourism officials, however, point to estimated losses of $14 million per day when the industry is shuttered.

FEMA hopes to convert 3,000 short-term rentals into long-term housing for locals using public funds that would cover rent for two years.

Only 150 owners have agreed to help with that effort.