Maui fire survivor: We feel lucky that we are safe

  • More than 100 people were killed in Hawaii fires
  • Kaylin Lepre says her cat’s accidental escape helped prompt evacuation
  • Lepre: Residents are uniting, 'seeing how much Aloha is really here'

Hawaii Wildfires

