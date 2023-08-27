Maui resident: ‘We’re not being treated like we’re US citizens’

(NewsNation) — The federal government is under intense scrutiny for the response to the Maui wildfires that have claimed the lives of at least 115 people. One Hawaii resident says, “On a federal level, there’s been absolutely no help.”

As flames erupted in Lahaina nearly 20 days ago, Mike Cicchino and his wife jumped into the ocean and spent more than three hours in crashing waves to escape the fire. Cicchino tells NewsNation he’s still coming to grips with the traumatizing experience.

“Being on fire, not knowing where land is, at points, the currents pulling us out where we can’t touch the ground,” Cicchino told “NewsNation Prime” host Natasha Zouves. “At times, I remember just telling her to make sure that she saves herself. ‘Don’t worry. If I start drowning out here, you save yourself.’ It’s the most terrifying experience of our life.”

The fires have taken not just an emotional toll on Cicchino and his wife, but also a financial one. They were left homeless and unemployed after the fire burned through their home and businesses. It’s a devastating reality for many Hawaii residents who feel left in the dark by the federal government.

“We are the 50th state here and we’re not being treated like we’re U.S. citizens,” Cicchino told NewsNation. “We feel like we just got out of a fight for our life. Now, we’re back in another fight for our life to find a home, to find a place to rest our head at night.”

He continued: “We’re not getting any help from (the) federal government so far.”

While FEMA authorized a one-time payment of $700 per household to those with critical needs, Cicchino said he hasn’t seen any of that financial aid.

“We never received the $700, which I mean wouldn’t go very far here in Hawaii,” Cicchino said. “We’re mostly getting help from private organizations and nonprofits.”

He continued: “I can’t speak for everybody, but we feel like we’re not getting any help out here at least from the federal government. They are helping, from what I understand, down on the ground to look for bodies, to clear out rubble, those types of things. But as far as the people that were displaced, financially they’ve been no help.”

At least 2,000 structures were destroyed and 115 people were killed in the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.