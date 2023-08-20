People of Maui need ‘cash’ and ‘communication’: Lahaina resident

(NewsNation) — Federal agencies are working to provide the people of Maui with essential supplies after devastating wildfires tore through the island, but one resident says the need for essentials has been met, and what impacted communities need now is cash and better communication.

“It’s been met through the outpouring of love and support, and it’s coming in from all over the world. So what they really need now is cash or money in their pockets, to feel some sort of control,” said Carol Ross.

She added, “They also need communication. They need to know what is out there for them, for their help. They need to know about the various organizations in the federal government that are helping,” said Carol Ross.

Ross joined “NewsNation Prime” to share her story after her home was destroyed in the wildfires.

“It was a place of refuge for us. But what really hurts the most is the people of Maui are suffering. They are suffering for the devastation that is happening in Lahaina, especially with families that they can’t get a hold of,” Ross said

As the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) helps impacted families apply for assistance, posts are circulating on social media warning Maui residents not to sign anything from FEMA, claiming the organization could seize their land.

FEMA has said these claims are false and that they don’t have to authority to seize land.

“They [Maui residents] will listen to anything. They’re just grasping, you know, whatever communication is coming out, but it is not true,” Ross said. “FEMA is there to help, and they’re not going to take away your land. They’re not there to take your land. They are there to help you.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to visit Maui on Monday, Aug. 21, to meet with survivors, first responders and the federal agencies helping relief efforts. Ross tells NewsNation that while Biden’s emergency declaration helped, she wants to know Hawaii is supported.

“I just want his presence to be known, that he is there for and he’s backing our state, our island,” Ross said.

As the communities in West Maui, primarily Lahaina, work to rebuild, Ross says the rest of the island is open for tourism.

“Lahaina is not open, but Maui is open, and we need you to come back and experience the aloha spirit with us. Because we need the hotels to be full, we need the businesses to thrive.