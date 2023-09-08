Maui courts tourists to prevent economic disaster after fires

KAHULUI, Hawaii (NewsNation) — State tourism officials in Hawaii, after initially urging travelers to stay away, are now asking them to come back, avoid the burn zone and help Maui recover by spending their money.

Ilihia Gionson of the Hawaii Tourism Authority told NewsNation there are ways to support Hawaii with tourism in a sensitive manner.

“The bottom line is this: respectful, responsible, compassionate travel helps residents and helps local businesses recover from this tragedy,” he said.

Airlines have started offering steep discounts to travel to Hawaii, while some resorts have slashed room rates by 20% or are offering a fifth night free.

Gionson said picking your vacation spot is crucial as many areas are still in the recovery process.

“Right now, we ask that folks avoid nonessential travel to West Maui,” said Gionson. “But please do come and support those businesses and support those people on the rest of Maui. And of course, the rest of the Hawaiian Islands.”

University of Hawaii economists expect Maui’s jobless rate to climb as high as 10%. It peaked at 35% during the COVID-19 pandemic but in July was just 2.5%. And this time, there are no pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program loans for businesses nor any enhanced unemployment checks for the jobless.

Keeping people employed during the rebuilding process will likely require tourist dollars, according to Gionson.

“I would say if you have a trip booked to the Island of Maui, keep it. Come on over, we’ll be happy to see you,” he said. “If you are considering it and haven’t booked yet, this could be the best time to come to the Island of Maui.”

The Hawaii Tourism Authority drafted and publicized a map showing Lahaina and West Maui in relation to the rest of the island, highlighting just how much was still open. The authority is also launching a $2.6 million marketing plan to lure tourists back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.