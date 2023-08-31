Oprah and ‘The Rock’ launch charity for Maui fire victims

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii’s governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(NewsNation) — Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have founded a charity to help those affected by the Maui wildfires.

Both celebrities have ties to Hawaii. Johnson spent his teen years in Honolulu and Winfrey owns property in Maui. The People’s Fund of Maui is meant to help distribute cash directly to those affected by the wildfires.

The fund has an initial $10 million donated by the pair, who are calling on others to help support those in need.

The fires that swept across Maui, devastating the historic town of Lahaina, have left more than a hundred dead, more than three hundred missing and thousands more displaced.

The fund was established with an advisory board and support from the local community and respected elders with the intent to allow families affected by the disaster to personally determine how to use the donated funds.

Every adult resident who was displaced by the fires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1,200 per month to help them through the recovery period.

“Even in the most difficult of times, the people of Maui come together, and we rise — that’s what makes us stronger,” said Johnson. “We are beyond grateful to be working alongside esteemed community leaders of Maui to launch the People’s Fund of Maui. These leaders are offering their guidance to ensure our fund can put money directly in the hands of those individuals most affected.”

Those wishing to donate can visit PeoplesFundofMaui.org to help. Hawaiians affected by the fires can find out more information online.