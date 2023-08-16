Residents frustrated with government response to Hawaii wildfires

A member of the search and rescue team walks with her cadaver dog near Front Street on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following heavy damage caused by wildfires. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(NewsNation) — Amid Hawaii’s ongoing recovery from catastrophic wildfires, frustration is mounting regarding government response. Residents question officials’ handling, from inferno alerts to aid distribution, arguing they aren’t receiving the help that they need.

Many residents are in dire need of supplies, and when boats approach the western side of the island of Maui with donations, people run across the beach to welcome them, The Guardian reported.

“I think people will continue to be upset. It’s a slow response,” Jacquelyn Ingram with the Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii, told The Guardian. The organization has been providing care and supplies to residents.

It’s been nearly one week since wildfires destroyed the historic town of Lahaina and killed more than 100 people, and that number is expected to rise as search and recovery efforts continue. More than 2,700 structures in the town have been destroyed, according to Hawaii Gov. Josh Green. Losses amount to about $5.6 billion.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is overseeing the federal response.

The Biden administration has deployed 500 federal personnel to the region, along with FEMA’s approval of thousands of meals, water and blankets and the deployment of more than 190 search and rescue teams.

Residents and community groups are working together to fill the void.

Tour companies are using boats to make deliveries and a members-only air service is using its cargo hold to bring donations to the island, The Guardian reports.

In Lahaina, organized donation hubs are available throughout the area for residents to pick up supplies and receive medical care.

Those involved report working 16-hour days as they work to get supplies to residents, The Guardian reports.

Cellphone and power services have been limited since the fire, and organizations said that’s making it more difficult to determine residents’ needs.