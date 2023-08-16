‘Shame on you’: Developers attempt Maui land grab after wildfires

(NewsNation) — In the wake of the wildfires in Maui, more than 100 people have died and officials estimate more than 1,000 are still unaccounted for. To add insult to injury, NewsNation host Dan Abrams says real estate developers are apparently circling destroyed homes in Maui like vultures, looking to scoop up properties at a steep discount.

Victims say real estate investors are trying to cash in, contacting them and attempting to buy their land, even as crews continue to search the wreckage for bodies.

“I am so frustrated with investors and realtors calling the families who lost their home, offering to buy their land,” Maui resident Tiare Lawrence posted on Instagram. “How dare you do that to our community right now? Shame on you.”

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced plans to stop people from trying to “steal” land.

“I’ve actually reached out to our attorney general to explore options to do a moratorium on any sales of properties that have been damaged or destroyed,” Green said. “Moreover, I would caution people that it’s going to be a very long time before any growth or housing can be built. So, you will be pretty poorly formed if you try to steal them from our people and then build here.”

Lahaina homeowner and retired real estate agent Jeff Melichar says unfortunately, he’s not surprised by what’s happening.

“I’m appalled by it, but frankly, it doesn’t surprise me,” Melichar said during an interview on “Dan Abrams Live.”

Melichar said he thinks the word is already out about developers approaching the tight-knit community of Lahaina.

“I don’t think there’s going to be much success in doing it, but it’s sad they’re even trying,” Melichar said.

Melichar advised people to proceed with caution and ignore any phone calls, texts or emails with property offers or inquiries.