Some Maui FEMA responders staying at luxury resorts

MAUI, Hawaii (NewsNation) — NewsNation has been able to confirm through three sources that some Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials responding to the Maui wildfires are staying at luxury resorts on the island — albeit at government rates.

FEMA has already faced some criticism for its response time to the wildfires, and local FEMA officials have been questioned as to why the island’s siren did not ring out as the fires engulfed Lahaina.

FEMA said the luxury housing is temporary and the rates were government-negotiated.

“FEMA selects where all responders can be centrally located to ensure the most effective response possible. Due to the lack of available lodging, FEMA negotiated government rates, at the lowest possible cost, for staff temporarily staying in the available hotels. As we transition into recovery, staff will move to longer term, more affordable lodging as they fulfill our commitment to support Maui,” the agency said in a statement to NewsNation.

More than 1,000 people remain unaccounted for and local officials are asking residents to submit DNA in hopes of expediting the process. The death toll stands at 115, a grim figure that first responders expect to swell as relief efforts continue.

The family assistance center so far has collected DNA from just 104 families, said Julie French, who is helping lead efforts to identify remains by DNA analysis.

Maui Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Martin, who is running the center, said the number of family members coming in to provide DNA samples is “a lot lower” than in other major disasters around the country, though it wasn’t immediately clear why.

“That’s our concern, that’s why I’m here today, that’s why I’m asking for this help,” he said.

