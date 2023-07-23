Hazardous ‘coke dust’ released from California refinery again

(KRON) — Another “coke dust” release was reported coming out of a refinery in Martinez, California Saturday evening, the Bay Area Air Quality District said on Twitter. Air quality officials teamed up with Contra Costa Health (CCH) to investigate further.

Upon review, CCH hazmat crews and the Bay Area Air Quality District did not find evidence of the coke dust in the surrounding neighborhoods of the refinery located at 1801 Marina Vista Ave.

Coke dust is a byproduct of refining petroleum. The release of the coke dust was reported to be at 6:04 p.m.

Earlier in the month, hazmat crews responded to a similar incident on July 11. A petroleum coke release was reported at the refinery.