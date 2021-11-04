(NewsNation Now) — New video obtained by TMZSports.com shows the moments immediately following a fatal vehicle crash in Las Vegas involving former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

The video shows Ruggs and a woman identified by TMZSports.com as passenger Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington on the ground, in each other’s arms, not far from where his Corvette sat wrecked and a Toyota Rav4 was engulfed in flames.

“OK. OK, here,” the woman tells Ruggs in the video, grabbing his face. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

“Stop yelling,” he responds.

Ruggs can be seen in the video sobbing as the woman holds his head.

A tire on the Rav4 can be seen exploding due to the heat and fire.

“Can we get help,” a woman can be heard yelling. “Can you please help him?” He is knocked unconscious.”

This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III following his arrest Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Ruggs is facing felony charges relating to a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)

The video later shows a witness telling an officer, “That’s Henry Ruggs right here. That’s Henry Ruggs right here. He plays for the Raiders.”

The crash was reported at 3:39 a.m. on Nov. 2. Ruggs, 22, was traveling 156 mph before the crash, police said, and hit Tina Tintor’s car at 127 mph. The crash killed Tintor, 23, and her dog.

Ruggs, 22, “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that also said he will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death.

Prosecutors said Ruggs’ blood-alcohol level was 0.161 — two times the legal limit.

Ruggs refused to submit to an evidentiary blood test, the police report said. A judge later approved a warrant for a blood draw at University Medical Center.

When police went to speak with Ruggs at the hospital, he was unruly, telling them to “get him out of here,” the report said. He also told the investigating officer he did not remember what happened, responding “no” several times.

Ruggs was later released by the Raiders and showed up to his initial court appearance on Nov. 3 with a neck brace and in a wheelchair where he posted $150,000 bond.

Ruggs is due back in court next week.