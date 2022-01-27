Hiker killed in fall while taking photo, authorities say

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2015, file photo, low-hanging winter clouds hug part of Superstition Mountain in Lost Dutchman State Park in Apache Junction, Ariz. A hiker camping on a peak in the Superstition Mountains east of metro Phoenix was found dead after apparently slipping while taking a photo and falling hundreds of feet, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The body of Richard Jacobson, 21, was recovered after a hiking companion called 911 early Monday, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — A hiker camping on a peak in the Superstition Mountains east of metro Phoenix was found dead after apparently slipping while taking a photo and falling hundreds of feet, authorities said Wednesday.

The body of Richard Jacobson, 21, was recovered after a hiking companion called 911 at approximately 12:45 a.m. Monday, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Jacobson’s body was found nearly 700 feet below where the hikers were camping on top of Flatiron near Lost Dutchman State Park, the office said.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter helped recover Jacobson’s body, the office said.

No additional information was released.