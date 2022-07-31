Hollywood Farmers Market closed during police standoff

(NewsNation) — The popular Hollywood Farmers Market was closed Sunday morning after gunshots rang out and a man was taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement.

Around 7:30 a.m., Los Angeles police received reports of a man with a handgun who had fired “multiple rounds” from a balcony on the 1600 block of Cosmo Street.

No injuries were reported and the suspect was taken into custody shortly before 11 a.m. following an hours-long standoff with police, said Officer Annie Hernandez.

The suspect fired a gun inside his apartment and threw objects out of his window into the street before barricading himself inside, police said.

Police closed several surrounding streets and shut down the market out of an abundance of caution, Hernandez said.

Investigators were awaiting a search warrant for the man’s apartment, she said. His motives were unclear, she added.

The Hollywood Farmers Market said its vendors and staff were safe, and posted a statement on Facebook that said in part, “We’re glad our staff and vendors are OK.” Shoppers were also encouraged to visit the Farmers’ Market sister location at Atwater Village.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA and The Associated Press contributed to this report.