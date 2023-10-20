Home Depot employee allegedly embezzled $1.2M in cash

(KRON) — A San Rafael Home Depot employee was arrested after the home improvement retail store alleged she embezzled approximately $1.2 million over the past year, according to the San Rafael Police Department.

Home Depot’s internal investigation revealed the female employee allegedly started taking cash from the retail store starting in August 2022, and reported it to San Rafael police on Oct. 17, 2023. At the time of arrest, San Rafael PD said the employee had over $8,000 in her possession.

A search warrant served at the employee’s residence uncovered a small amount of cash and a “high volume” of designer merchandise, which police investigators believe was purchased with the embezzled funds, San Rafael PD said.

Police said the employee admitted to taking cash from the business since last year.

SRPD booked the employee into Marin County Jail for felony embezzlement charges, police said. Detectives added a bail enhancement due to the amount of cash allegedly taken and concern of the suspect being a flight risk.