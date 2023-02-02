Suspect ‘contained’ after ‘active shooter situation’ in Oregon: police

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (NewsNation) — About two hours after police said they were responding to an active shooter situation in Hood River, officials announced a suspect had been contained and school lockdowns were lifted.

The Hood River Police Department said on Facebook at about 12:40 p.m. that the situation was going on “right now” near a Dairy Queen.

According to NewsNation affiliate KOIN, police responded to a private residence around 12 p.m. after receiving a call about a “dangerous situation.”

Once officers arrived at the scene and tried making contact, the KOIN report says, they say someone inside the house fired off multiple shots.

As of about 2 p.m., police had surrounded the house that the suspect was contained in, according to the report.

“Citizens we want to let you know that we have the individual contained in his house,” police posted on Facebook.

Police had begun to evacuate residents from the area and warned people to stay away. The Dairy Queen is near several large stores, including a Walmart and a supermarket.

The Hood River County School District briefly placed nearby schools in “secure status” at about 12:30 p.m., meaning students and staff were inside the buildings with no one allowed to enter or exit.

The “secure status” was lifted at approximately 2 p.m. after the school district said on Facebook that “law enforcement agencies located and surrounded the suspect.”

“Students will be released from school at the regular dismissal time,” the school district said.

Hood River is a city of about 8,000 on a bluff over the Columbia River, about an hour east of Portland, Oregon.

Check back as this story is developing.

NewsNation affiliate KOIN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.