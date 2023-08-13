How to help Hawaii residents impacted by Maui wildfires

(NewsNation) — Rescue and emergency operations are underway as the deadliest U.S. wildfires in more than a century swept across the Hawaiian island of Maui. Here are some ways you can help support the relief efforts.

You can donate to the Hawai’i Community Foundation’s “Maui Strong Fund,” here.

The Maui United Way is also accepting donations for fire disaster relief. You can donate here.

To donate to specific families or causes, visit GoFundMe’s verified list of Maui wildfire relief fundraisers.

If you are searching for a loved one or want to know how to aid with wildfire relief, call the American Red Cross Hotline at 1-800-733-2767.

The death toll from the Maui wildfires has climbed to 93, and authorities warn their efforts to find and identify bodies is just in its early stages.