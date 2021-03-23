How to support families of Colorado supermarket victims, families and community

BOULDER, CO – MARCH 22: A mourner leaves flowers and pays tribute the morning after a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper’s grocery store on March 23, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people were killed in the attack. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo. (NewsNation Now) — Officials are encouraging those who want to support the Colorado supermarket victims’ families to ensure they’re going to official organizations.

Ten people were killed in a mass shooting at a crowded Colorado supermarket on Monday.

The victims in the attack at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder range in age from 20 to 65. Among them is Officer Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force was among hundreds from throughout the Denver metropolitan area who responded to the attack.

Below is a list of official organizations, according to the City of Boulder:

Ofc. Eric Talley, 51 (Photo courtesy Boulder Police Department)

Officer Eric Talley

Donations for Boulder Police Officer Talley can be made through the Colorado State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police.

Victims, families & community