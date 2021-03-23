How to support families of Colorado supermarket victims, families and community

BOULDER, CO – MARCH 22: A mourner leaves flowers and pays tribute the morning after a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper’s grocery store on March 23, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people were killed in the attack. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo. (NewsNation Now) — Officials are encouraging those who want to support the Colorado supermarket victims’ families to ensure they’re going to official organizations.

Ten people were killed in a mass shooting at a crowded Colorado supermarket on Monday.

The victims in the attack at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder range in age from 20 to 65. Among them is Officer Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force was among hundreds from throughout the Denver metropolitan area who responded to the attack.

Below is a list of official organizations, according to the City of Boulder:

Ofc. Eric Talley, 51 (Photo courtesy Boulder Police Department)

Officer Eric Talley

Victims, families & community

  • The Colorado Healing Fund is collecting donations to support the needs of victims, families and the community affected by the Boulder tragedy.
  • The Community Foundation Boulder County has announced a fund to support those impacted by the shooting. Donations can be made to support the needs of the victims, families and the larger impacted community.

