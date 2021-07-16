‘I want to blow up a democratic building bad’: 2 indicted for allegedly planning attack in Sacramento

FILE — In this June 16, 2014, file photo. then-California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton speaks during the dedication of the John L. Burton California Democratic Party Headquarters in Sacramento, Calif., in Sacramento, Calif. Two California men have been charged with plotting to blow up the state Democratic Party’s headquarters in Sacramento, a bombing they hoped would be the first in a series of politically-motivated attacks, federal prosecutors said Thursday, July 15, 2021. From left are then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, then-Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, then-state Senate President Pro Term Darrell Steinberg. At right is then-Gov. Jerry Brown and second from right is then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The FBI says two men were indicted for allegedly plotting to attack the California Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento with incendiary devices.

Officials identified the two men as Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland. According to court documents, Rogers, a Napa resident, was arrested in January following a search of his home and business. Copeland, a Vallejo resident, was arrested in Sacramento Wednesday.

Court documents report the plan to attack a building in Sacramento started in November when President Joe Biden won the election.

“Rogers and Copeland began to plan an attack against a target or targets they associated with Democrats,” court documents read. “By November 29, 2020, they had identified the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento, California as their first target …”

The two men allegedly thought their attacks would start a “movement.” Officials say that messages show Copeland had told Rogers he tried to get support from an “anti-government militia.” He had also informed Rogers he “obtained material” that would help them with the plan.

Days before Rogers was arrested, court documents say he messaged Copeland and told him, “I want to blow up a democrat building bad.” Copeland allegedly agreed and said “plan attack.”

On Jan. 15, four days after the messages were exchanged, law enforcement searched Rogers’ home and seized “45 and 50 firearms, including at least three fully-automatic weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and five pipe bombs.” He was arrested that same day.

According to an affidavit submitted by an FBI agent, officers also found a sticker related to the “Three-Percenters” on Rogers’ vehicle.

Officers say they found several pipe bombs and a “White Privilege Card” when they searched Rogers’ home and business.

Learning of the arrest, Copeland got in touch with a militia group, to which he and Rogers were members, and was advised to “delete everything he had.”

Copeland was later arrested in Sacramento.

Both face charges of conspiracy to destroy by fire or explosive a building used in interstate commerce, possession of unregistered destructive devices, possession of machine guns and obstruction of justice.

“The FBI’s highest priority has remained preventing terrorist attacks before they occur, including homegrown plots from domestic violent extremists. As described in the indictment, Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland planned an attack using incendiary devices. The FBI and the Napa County Sheriff’s office have worked hand-in-hand to uncover this conspiracy and to prevent any loss of life,” The FBI San Francisco Division said in a statement.

California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks issued a statement about the alleged plot.

Recent news reports of a plot to target the California Democratic Party Headquarters in Sacramento are extremely disturbing. We are relieved to know the plot was unsuccessful, the individuals believed to be responsible are in custody, and our staff and volunteers are safe and sound. Yet, it points to a broader issue of violent extremism that is far too common in today’s political discourse. And, while we will continue to take every necessary precaution to keep everyone safe, we will not be distracted. We will not be deterred. We will not be dissuaded from the important work of protecting and preserving a democracy that works for every person who calls California home. CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR RUSTY HICKS

