Iconic Hollywood Bowl to reopen for 2021 season with capacity limit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Hollywood Bowl will reopen for the 2021 season with a limited-capacity audience due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced Friday that Bowl concerts will resume in May with capacity for about 4,000 people based on current public health guidance and expects the number to increase later in the summer as guidelines evolve.

The reopening will begin with four free concerts for health care workers, first responders and essential workers.

The Philharmonic said its other outdoor venue, The Ford, will also open with a 15-week run beginning in late July.