ICU capacity now at 0% in San Joaquin Valley, says California health officials

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Intensive Care Unit capacity in the San Joaquin Valley region has dropped to 0% as of Saturday, according to new data from the California Department of Public Health.

On Tuesday, the Kern County Public Health Department had reported that the county had a state-adjusted ICU capacity of 12.4%. Without the state standardization, Kern’s ICU capacity would have been at 19.2%.

The San Joaquin Valley region must have an ICU capacity of 15% or better in order to exit the state’s stay-at-home order. The soonest the region could exit would be Dec. 28.

The U.S. FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States and shipments are expected to begin Sunday.