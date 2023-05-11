Infant dies at Washington hotel after possible fentanyl exposure

SEATTLE (NewsNation) — Police are investigating after a toddler who may have been exposed to fentanyl died at a Washington state hotel, according to multiple reports.

According to The Seattle Times, the infant was found at an Everett hotel and taken to a local hospital. She was transferred to Seattle Children’s Hospital where she later passed away, KIRO-TV in Seattle reports.

Citing a sheriff’s department spokesperson, KIRO reports detectives believe someone was smoking fentanyl in the same hotel room as the infant.

KOMO-TV in Seattle reports the child’s 37-year-old mother was arrested Sunday on an unrelated charge. She was later released on her own recognizance.

According to KOMO, the infant’s grandmother allowed the two to move into her home last year in an effort to keep both of themes safe and “help her daughter stay clean.”

The grandmother told KOMO she wants both local child services — and her daughter — held responsible for the infant’s death.

