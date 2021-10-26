MOAB, Utah (KTVX) – It’s been more than two months since the bodies of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were found at a campsite near Moab, Utah. Since then, authorities have been investigating to determine what happened and who is responsible. A newly released affidavit for a search warrant may offer insight into what is happening in the investigation.

Schulte and Turner were last seen on the night of Aug. 13, at a bar in Moab. Days later, Schulte and Turner were found dead at a campsite near Moab. In early September, a warrant detailing what officers found when they arrived at the campsite six days later offered new insight into the case. Among the new details were how Schulte and Turner were found in a nearby creek, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Later that month, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office determined Brian Laundrie — the boyfriend of Gabby Petito — was not connected to the double homicide, despite many believing there may be a connection. A private investigator recently said he couldn’t rule out the connection. Schulte and Turner had mentioned to Schulte’s father that a “creeper dude” had caused them to move their camp before their deaths.

Now, a recently released affidavit for a search warrant shines a light on an otherwise quiet investigation.

The affidavit, obtained by NewsNation affiliate KTVX, was signed Sept. 20 and executed the same day. In it, investigators request a “tower dump” from a cell tower at Jimmy Keen Flats, not far from the campsite of Schulte and Turner, from 9 p.m. Aug. 13 through 9 a.m. Aug. 15. Additionally, the affidavit states this could be limited to “those phones that are only within two miles of the crime scene.”

According to investigators, a single Samsung cellphone was found at the crime scene and is currently considered evidence. It is unclear who the phone belongs to.

The affidavit goes on to state that the information is “evidence of the crime or crimes of Murder, conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence, sexual assault, desecration of a corpse, rape.” It is currently unclear what, if anything, was found when the search warrant was executed after being signed by a judge.

Schulte’s father, Sean-Paul, recently spoke with KTVX about the case.

“We’d like to get the news bounced back to them so that they know what happened while they were here,” said Schulte from his Montana home. “[That way] they can go back and check their dashcam and see if anybody picked up a car or vehicle coming on or off of County Road 4651 which is right where the girls were killed.”

He says they are reaching out to campers who were near the La Sal Loop Road near Moab from Aug. 11 to Aug. 19. In addition to searching for dashcam video, Schulte’s private investigator is also seeking satellite imagery in hopes of seeing something.

Multiple rewards are being offered for information in the double homicide investigation. Authorities ask that you do not leave pertinent tips on social media. If you have information to assist in this case, you are encouraged to call Grand County Sheriff’s Office (435) 259-8115. If you do not get an answer, leave a detailed message and an investigator will call you back.