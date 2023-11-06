Julia Roberts’ San Francisco mansion sells for $500K below asking

(NewsNation) — Julia Roberts sold her San Francisco mansion for about $500,000 below the original asking price.

Julia Roberts’ former residence at 3530 Washington St | Photo Credit: NewsNation digital producer Liz Jassin

The home, located in Presidio Heights, was listed Oct. 8 for $11.8 million, and it sold for $11.3 million, according to public records, SFGATE reported.

Roberts and her husband, Daniel Moder, purchased the home in 2020 for $8.3 million, also under the original asking price of $10.3 million.

Together, they renovated the five-story, 6,315-square-foot property, which was built in 1912 by late architect Sylvain Schnaittacher.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home features a kitchen with two ovens and two dishwashers, a sun room, an office, a media room and a gym, according to SFGATE.

The current buyer was so impressed by the home that they made an offer in less than two weeks.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the reduction in the selling price reflects SF’s cooling real estate market.

According to Sotheby’s data, the city’s median sales price for residential properties has decreased by 3% compared to last year, and the number of closed sales has dropped by 26%.