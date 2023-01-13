Cousin of BLM co-founder dies after altercation with LAPD

Keenan Anderson, a man identified as a cousin of the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, died of cardiac arrest earlier this month after an altercation with Los Angeles police where a Taser was deployed. (Credit: LAPD)

(NewsNation) — Keenan Anderson, a man identified as a cousin of the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, died of cardiac arrest earlier this month after an altercation with Los Angeles police where a Taser was deployed.

Police say Anderson, who was identified as a cousin by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors in an Instagram post, was “exhibiting erratic behavior” following a traffic collision on Jan. 3 at approximately 3:38 p.m. in Los Angeles.

Several citizens involved in the collision indicated to police that Anderson had caused the accident.

Police said Anderson initially followed the officer’s commands, but when additional officers arrived on the scene, he “suddenly attempted to flee the location.”

Bodycam footage released by the LAPD shows the arrest of Anderson.

In the footage, Anderson can be heard saying, “They’re trying to kill me.”

After a chase, police said, Anderson began to resist, resulting in the use of force.

“Please don’t do this, sir. Help me please,” Anderson can be heard saying as several officers attempted to restrain him.

After one officer threatened to use a stun gun, Anderson can be heard on video saying, “They’re trying to George Floyd me.”

After the Taser had been deployed, Anderson can be heard saying, “I’m not resisting.”

The Taser was deployed multiple times as Anderson was face down.

“Officers struggled with Anderson for several minutes, utilizing a taser, bodyweight, firm grips, and joint locks to overcome his resistance,” according to a police statement.

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) personnel responded to the scene and rendered medical aid for the deployment of the Taser.

Anderson was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital in the City of Santa Monica where, according to the statement by police, he “went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced deceased.”

“This is my cousin Keenan Anderson. He was killed by LAPD in Venice on January 3rd, 2023,” Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors posted on Instagram. “My cousin was an educator and worked with high school aged children. He was an English teacher.”

Police say they are still at the very early stages of their investigation which often takes up to a year to complete as additional evidence is collected, analyzed and reviewed.

“LAPD has killed three people this year. One of them is my family member,” Cullors continued on Instagram. “Keenan deserves to be alive right now, his child deserves to be raised by his father. Keenan we will fight for you and for all of our loved ones impacted by state violence. I love you.”