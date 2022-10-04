(NewsNation) — Merced County authorities are searching for four family members who were kidnapped from a business in northern California on Monday morning.

Detectives said they are looking for 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

“I’m begging in front of people who took my family away from me, please,” Jaspreet Kaur, a family member, said.

Officials said the suspect has a buzz cut and was last seen wearing a black-and-gray hoodie, black shorts, a medical mask and black shoes with black socks.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said they don’t know what the motive for the kidnapping is, and they believe the suspect is covering their tracks and destroying evidence along the way.

The suspect is believed to be armed and is considered dangerous. Authorities are urging the public not to approach the suspect or the victims if they are seen.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of suspects is asked to call 911.

NewsNation affiliates KSEE and KGPE contributed to this report.