Kidney donor advocates for donations after completing Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For one runner, competing in the Honolulu Marathon is more than just a race.

It’s a way to show the world that you can save a life and still be physically active.

Matt Cavanaugh is the CEO of the National Kidney Donation Organization.

He donated his kidney two years ago.

“It’s a reminder that we should all go out and live it to the fullest,” said Cavanaugh. “I’ve never run tougher races including this one today it was a tough sweaty day for someone from Utah but that’s what we want someone to know that they have a huge impact on someone life.”

The Honolulu Marathon is Cavanaugh’s 12th race just this year and he has no intention of stopping any time soon!

