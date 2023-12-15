Killer whales hunt sea lions off California coast in rare sighting

In this photo provided by Michael Pierson, an unusually large group of killer whales was spotted off the coast of San Francisco on May 7, 2023. (Michael Pierson/Oceanic Society via AP)

(NewsNation) — In a rare sighting off the coast of California, whale watchers caught a glimpse of eight orcas hunting multiple sea lions, according to Monterey Bay Whale Watch.

“These are rarely seen whales so we were very excited to document this encounter,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

The killer whales were identified by the California Killer Whale Project, the post said. The project tags and identifies the animals in the area to study and help conserve the species.

Images and a video of the whales were posted to the whale watch Facebook page. In the video, the whales breach the surface of the water and flail their tales as they hunt California sea lions, eventually capturing a large male.

“While it may seem very sad to watch, it’s a very important part of nature and the ecosystem. It’s also very important documentation (especially from the drone) for researchers who study these animals,” Monterey Bay Whale Watch said.