Knife-wielding man arrested after standoff in South LA

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A knife-wielding suspect was arrested after tense standing off with authorities following a pursuit in South Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The pursuit started around 8 p.m. and the driver eventually stopped near Marbrisa Avenue and Walnut Terrace where authorities surrounded his vehicle.

The suspect was previously arrested for murder and was wanted for a parole violation, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Images showed the man barricading himself inside a white van and refusing to come out.

A man stands off with Los Angeles County deputies in South L.A. on May 9, 2023. (KTLA)

Eventually, he hops out of the van holding two large knives while running on the sidewalk and swinging his body around wildly in different directions.

As authorities closed in on him, he began running down the street. When he’s cornered again, authorities shoot non-lethal bullets at the man while he gestured aggressively into the air with the knives. At one point, he appeared to hold a knife against his chest.

As authorities fired more rounds of non-lethal bullets, they closed in on the man and took him into custody. Sky5 video shows the suspect being hogtied as he is placed inside a patrol car.

The man’s identity has not been released and the incident remains under investigation.