Knott’s Berry Farm among theme parks aiming to curb fighting

(NewsNation) — A California theme park is reinstating a chaperone policy for guests younger than 15 in response to increasing “unruly and inappropriate behavior” over the past two years.

Knott’s Berry Farm, a 57-acre facility in Buena Park, California, announced the policy Thursday. No guests younger than 15 years old will be admitted to the park or allowed to stay past 4 p.m. without a chaperone who is at least 21 years old. The rule also applies to the separately gated Soak City Waterpark.

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Knott’s Berry Farm and Soak City Waterpark continue to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe, fun, and good food,” park staff wrote on the Knott’s Berry Farm website.

Why now?

The chaperone policy was originally introduced last year in the wake of multiple fights, including a handful that led the park to close three hours early on a Saturday, NewsNation’s affiliate KTLA reported.

Previously, guests 17 years old or younger were required to have a chaperone on weekends, but the park removed that restriction over the winter, according to KTLA.

An updated code of conduct is available on the Knott’s Berry Farm website.

Violence overall

Prevention of spontaneous fighting is a focus throughout the country, and not only at amusement parks.

The past few years have produced a flurry of fight videos inside theme parks big and small.

Disney unveiled a courtesy warning several months ago urging parkgoers to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion.

Chaperone policies are also kicking in this weekend at other theme parks across the country, including Six Flags Great America in the northern suburbs of Chicago.

One California incident this weekend turned deadly.

Ten-year-old Anthony Duran died after a fight between kids at a trampoline park in Merced, California.

“We just want justice for Anthony,” family friend Nellie Barragan said. “We don’t know what happened, we just want answers.”

Police are screening the Rockin’ Jump park’s surveillance images.

A number of theme parks have also added more security cameras and equipped park officers with body cameras.

Digital producer Katie Smith contributed to this report.