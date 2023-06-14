LA City Councilmember charged with embezzlement

FILE – Los Angeles City council member Curren Price Jr., speaks at the Paradise Baptist Church in Los Angeles on Aug. 19, 2014, during a community forum. Prosecutors charged Price, with embezzlement and perjury on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The criminal case is the latest one to upend the scandal-plagued governing board of the nation’s second-largest largest city. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

(NewsNation) — The Los Angeles County District Attorney has charged LA City Councilmember Curren Price with embezzlement, conflict of interest and perjury.

Price is facing five charges of grand theft by embezzlement, three counts of perjury and two counts of conflict of interest. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Price voted on development projects where he had a financial interest. He is also accused of receiving medical benefits from the city for his wife while he was married to another woman.

Price was first elected to the council in 2013 and currently serves as its president pro tempore. His district includes South Los Angeles and parts of the city’s downtown. His term is set to expire in 2026.

Price, who is Black, has successfully navigated changing demographics in his district — which has become increasingly Latino — and is known for being attentive to communities that are diverse.

After the charges were made public, the council is expected to make moves to suspend Price at their meeting on Wednesday. It could take several days for a decision to be reached. The council is not allowed to remove a member who has not been convicted of a crime.

A spokesperson for Price’s office told media outlets that he had not yet seen the charges against him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.