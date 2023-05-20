LA County deputy accused of child abuse

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was arrested for accusations of child abuse, according to multiple reports.

According to FOX11, Deputy Jim Devoe was arrested and booked on May 1 for child abuse. The Los Angeles Times reports the alleged victim is the deputy’s 5-year-old son.

ABC7 reports that Devoe was already on suspension at the time of his arrest for a “force incident and an allegation that he possessed illegal steroids.”

The investigation began after the deputy allegedly told his ex-wife that their child sustained the injuries after falling off his bike, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The case is expected to be presented by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.