LA County ICU capacity drops amid record rise in COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Hospital officials across southern California say the number of intensive care unit beds is falling to critical levels.
Right now, LA County has more than 4,400 coronavirus patients hospitalized.
Public health experts expect that number to soar by the weekend and at that point, they predict less than 100 available ICU beds throughout the county.
“163 people we have lost on average every single day. 142 yesterday. 163 on average. The last seven days compared to seven-day average one month ago — 141. Think about, if we continue down the path we’re on, what that January 14th number may look like,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA).
California has reported more than 1.5 million confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
The state set a record Tuesday, with more than 42,000 new cases.