(NewsNation) — Los Angeles County officials reversed course Thursday, opting not to reinstate an indoor mask mandate that was set to take effect at midnight Friday.

That was music to the ears of Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse. The city made a decision earlier in the week that it wasn’t going to enforce the rule if it took effect.

Bosse joined “NewsNation Tonight” on Thursday to discuss the City Council’s rationale behind the decision.