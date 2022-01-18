LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — The killing of a young woman in broad daylight in a Los Angeles furniture store where she worked was a random attack with no known motive, police said Friday.

A customer found Brianna Kupfer, 24, dead on the floor of furniture business Croft House Thursday afternoon, an LAPD statement said. Kupfer was a design consultant for Croft House, according to NewsNation affiliate KTLA.

“There was one additional person in there: the suspect. No other witnesses or customers were in the store at the time,” Los Angeles Police Department said.

Evidence led detectives to believe the suspect is homeless, it said.

“Detectives have determined the suspect was not known to the victim and was a random walk in to the store,” police said. “The suspect attacked the victim with a knife and fled the scene through the back door.”

The suspect, wearing an N95 mask, was last seen walking in the alley at the rear of the crime scene.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer weighed in on how stores could be proactive to potentially prevent instances like these.

“Store owners can employ a locking mechanism where the store clerk, especially when they’re by themselves, can hit a key fob. And these individuals that don’t seem like their normal customer base will not be allowed in,” Coffindaffer said on “Morning in America.” “Finally training, we need to train these clerks, how to recognize a threat, how to keep a safe distance with situational-based training, so we can avoid these types of horrible attacks.”

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KTLA contributed to this report.