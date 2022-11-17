25 LA sheriff recruits hospitalized by wrong-way driver

(NewsNation) — Two dozen law enforcement recruits remain hospitalized after a wrong-way driver plowed into a group of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Academy recruits who were jogging in Southern California Wednesday morning.

Five of the recruits were critically wounded with injuries ranging from head trauma to loss of limbs, four were moderately injured and 16 others were minorly injured, said Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

“There were so many bodies scattered everywhere in so many different states of injury that it was pretty traumatic for all individuals involved,” Villanueva said.

The collision occurred just before 6:30 a.m. PT when a group of 75 men and women from various law enforcement agencies were running in formation when a wrong-way driver veered into them head-on.

Recruits reported hearing the car accelerate up to 40 mph before striking the joggers.

“Now we’re facing some life-altering injuries for the most severely injured recruits … We hope all of them make a full recovery, and they’ll have a chance to come back and complete the academy. That’s my goal,” Villanueva said.

The injured recruits, one of whom is said to be on a ventilator, were transported to various hospitals in the greater Los Angeles area.

Family members and loved ones were transported to nearby hospitals to be with the patients in the most critical condition. Others dropped flowers at the scene.

The 22-year-old driver, who remains unidentified, didn’t have alcohol in his system but reportedly told investigators he was feeling sleepy, Capt. Sheila Kelliher of the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. His injuries were minor.

“The vehicle’s driver that struck the recruits was detained pending further investigation,” the department said in a press release.

A motive and the events leading up to the crash are still under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Relief Association is accepting donations from the public for injured recruits.

NewsNation affiliate KTLA and The Associated Press contributed to this report.